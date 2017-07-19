BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP)– According to Sen. John McCain’s office, he has been diagnosed with brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

JUST IN: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer after surgery to remove blood clot, office says in statement https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/Q7hZjurfOY — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2017

In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

MORE: Sen. John McCain, family reviewing further treatment options after brain cancer diagnosis, statement says https://t.co/iy0vZAwxkT pic.twitter.com/uiYVbBJaqR — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2017

The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.

McCain’s doctors say he’s recovering from his surgery “amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.

McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook