Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP)– According to Sen. John McCain’s office, he has been diagnosed with brain cancer following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.
In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. The statement says the 80-year-old senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
The senator has been recovering at his Arizona home after doctors at the Mayo Clinic removed a blood clot above his left eye.
McCain’s doctors say he’s recovering from his surgery “amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.
McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
