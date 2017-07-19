Spice Maker McCormick Buys Reckitt Benckiser’s Food Brands

July 19, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Frank's Red Hot, French's Mustard, McCormick

 (AP) — U.S. spice maker McCormick & Company has bought Reckitt Benckiser’s food business in a $4.2 billion cash deal that it regards as a “perfect match.”

The Sparks, Maryland-based company fought off rival bidders to purchase the business that makes French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot brands. The deal, disclosed Tuesday, will create a combined group with annual sales of around $5 billion.

French’s and Frank RedHot brands will become McCormick’s number two and number three brands, respectively.

“RB Foods’ focus on creating products with simple, high-quality ingredients makes it a perfect match for McCormick as we continue to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in healthy, flavorful eating,” said Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s CEO.

The deal is part of RB’s strategy to re-focus on consumer health and hygiene products after it bought U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson. The company’s brands include Nurofen, Woolite and Clearasil.

“This transaction marks another step towards transforming RB into a global leader in consumer health and hygiene,” said Rakesh Kapoor, CEO of RB.

Reckitt’s food business is headquartered in Chester, New Jersey. The company employs 450, including some 360 in Springfield, Missouri.

McCormick has said it wants to strip out around $50 million in cost “synergies” after the takeover, the majority of which would be achieved by 2020.

Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley says Reckitt “is achieving a very attractive valuation for a North American food business, in our view.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch