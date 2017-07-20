WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Delays On I-95 NB After Accident Involving Tractor Trailer

July 20, 2017 2:03 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes of I-95 northbound were shut down near Exit 67/MD 43 Thursday afternoon after an accident involving a tractor trailer, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

For a short time, the southbound lanes were also closed to a Medivac helicopter could land.

One right lane of the northbound lanes was reopened shortly before 2 p.m., but delays are severe.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was above the scene around 1:30 p.m.

