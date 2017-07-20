Delays On I-95 NB After Accident Involving Tractor Trailer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes of I-95 northbound were shut down near Exit 67/MD 43 Thursday afternoon after an accident involving a tractor trailer, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
For a short time, the southbound lanes were also closed to a Medivac helicopter could land.
One right lane of the northbound lanes was reopened shortly before 2 p.m., but delays are severe.
Sky Eye Chopper 13 was above the scene around 1:30 p.m.
