Delays On I-95 NB After Accident Involving Tractor Trailer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes of I-95 northbound were shut down near Exit 67/MD 43 Thursday afternoon after an accident involving a tractor trailer, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

For a short time, the southbound lanes were also closed to a Medivac helicopter could land.

I-95 north at mm 72 (Exit 67/MD 43) all lanes closed for crash. Delays prior to Joppa Rd and building #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/T4gPqFaFNq — MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 20, 2017

One right lane of the northbound lanes was reopened shortly before 2 p.m., but delays are severe.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was above the scene around 1:30 p.m.

