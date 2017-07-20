Did The Orioles Finally Get Their Groove Back?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The question is: Has this struggling staff finally found its groove, or is it because the opposition is the Texas Rangers?

The Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-2 on Wednesday for their third consecutive victory after being swept by the Cubs last week. This is the second night the Orioles have scored double digits over their opponents.

Even with the burst of new energy the team seems to have found, the Orioles are just breaking event. They now have the same overall record as the Rangers.

But, does this show the Orioles are not as terrible of a team as they have been in the last month or two? Remember, this is the same team that also began the season with the best record in baseball.

It’s the lack of consistency that’s making it hard for fans to feel confident in the team.

The Orioles will go for a rare four-game sweep tonight at Camden Yards with Wade Miley on the mound. Think they can do it?