WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current ConditionsWeather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Searching For Person Who Opened Fire While On I-95

July 20, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police reports the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m., on southbound I-95, north of the Maryland Route 32 Interchange in Howard County.

The victim reports hearing a “loud pop,” but didn’t realize he had been shot at until arriving at work and noticing a bullet hole in the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Jeremy Vogt with Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region at (410) 879-2101 x 318 with any information.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch