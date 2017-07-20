Police Searching For Person Who Opened Fire While On I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on I-95 early Wednesday morning.
Maryland State Police reports the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m., on southbound I-95, north of the Maryland Route 32 Interchange in Howard County.
The victim reports hearing a “loud pop,” but didn’t realize he had been shot at until arriving at work and noticing a bullet hole in the driver’s side of his vehicle.
Anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Jeremy Vogt with Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region at (410) 879-2101 x 318 with any information.
