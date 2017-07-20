Nitro Circus Live Plans To Wow The Hometown Crowd Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– Nitro Circus has traveled all around the world but for the founder and many of the athletes, this is a dream come true because it’s the first big show they’re performing in their hometown.

The adrenaline packed sports show is being held at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis Sunday.

“We do so many tours in Australia and New Zealand, and South Africa just cause they’re action sports cultures, but to come here right at home here is awesome for all our friends and family to see,” said Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana.

For the first time the daredevils will be performing in Annapolis, where Pastrana and many crew members were born and raised.

“So many of the riders out there, this is the first time their immediate families had the time to see them perform, everyone is going to give that,” Pastrana said.

The show will be filled with impressive tricks and dangerous maneuvers by the fearless athletes who know how to pump up a crowd, but for their hometown, they have something even bigger in store.

“We are going to add a lot more people doing a lot of the bigger tricks, a lot of these guys are just starting to learn these things in the past couple of months,” Pastrana said.

The crew is looking forward to thrilling their friends and family in a homecoming that promises a whole new level of excitement.

The show will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The crew is hoping to make this an annual show in Annapolis.

