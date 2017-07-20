Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Beltsville Wednesday night.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on US-RT 1 and attempted to make a left turn onto Prince Georges Avenue. The driver then turned in front of the 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling southbound.

The motorcycle driver, 45-year-old Jermaine Jackson from New Carrollton, was ejected from the bike. He was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 23-year-old Nelroy Fernandes of Beltsville.

All of Us-Rt 1 was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated. Officials say the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but failure to yield the right of way and failure to give full time attention were contributing factors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook