Woman’s Death In Bel Air Home Investigated As Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 56-year-old woman in her home in Bel Air is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they responded to the scene on Jeanett Way at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday because of a man threatening suicide, but when officers arrived they found Donna Zaragoza dead, apparently from blunt force trauma.

Later, investigators said she was hit with a hammer.

A 16-year-old boy was also found in an upper floor bedroom of the home with self-inflicted wounds. He is now being cared for at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Police have not said whether the boy, whose relationship to Zaragoza has not been revealed, is a suspect.

They have said that an initial investigation indicates there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The house has a history of drug abuse, mental illness and domestic disturbance, police say. There was an overdose death at the home in 2016, but no connection has been made between that and Thursday’s events.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Christopher Sergent at 410-836-5428.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

