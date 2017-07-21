2 Baltimore Police Officers Plead Guilty To Racketeering

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police detectives who were armed with their service weapons while robbing people who were physically restrained have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

Hendrix, of Randallstown, Maryland, admitted to participating in three robberies from March to August 2016. Ward, of Middle River, Maryland, admitted to taking part in four robberies from February through August 2016.

Hendrix and Ward wrote false incident reports to conceal their criminal conduct.

In one case, Hendrix and Ward and two of their co-defendants stole more than $200,000 from a safe they found in a basement of a house they were searching.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar has scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20 for Hendrix and Feb. 21 for Ward.

