WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:Heat Advisory, Code Red Air Quality Alert In Effect For Much Of Md. Today| Current Conditions | Weather BlogDownload The WJZ Weather App

2 Baltimore Police Officers Plead Guilty To Racketeering

July 21, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltmore Police, Racketeering

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police detectives who were armed with their service weapons while robbing people who were physically restrained have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

Hendrix, of Randallstown, Maryland, admitted to participating in three robberies from March to August 2016. Ward, of Middle River, Maryland, admitted to taking part in four robberies from February through August 2016.

Hendrix and Ward wrote false incident reports to conceal their criminal conduct.

In one case, Hendrix and Ward and two of their co-defendants stole more than $200,000 from a safe they found in a basement of a house they were searching.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar has scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20 for Hendrix and Feb. 21 for Ward.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch