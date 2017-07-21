90 Percent Of Ellicott City Businesses Have Now Re-Opened

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the comeback, even experts said wouldn’t happen.

Almost all of the shops wiped out when deadly flash floods hit Ellicott City last year are back in business.

About 90 percent of the stores and restaurants shut down with water damage are open again, just under one year after floods hit.

In a matter of minutes, a deadly rush of water. Last July it devastated historic Ellicott City.

Leaving a $22 million dollar, trail of damage.

Washing away business and shuttering Main Street — only now, they’re open again.

Like this familiar name, reinvented in a new location.

“I am so grateful I am here,” says Sun Pacylowski, with Precious Gifts.

Sun Pacylowski is back in business, just one block away from her old store.

But, it’s a happy moment built on heartbreak.

“He would be so really pleased to see what happened today,” says Pacylowski. Her husband was the third person killed during the flash flooding and its aftermath.

67-year-old John Pacylowski fell from scaffolding as he was making repairs to their water damaged store.

A loss that still reverberates in town, as nearly 100 shops start again.

“A year ago people were here with dumpsters, cleaning out their businesses and buildings,” says Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman.

Howard county executive Allan Kittleman met with experts after the flooding who told him to expect only 20 percent of businesses to bounce back.

“Now, we’re well over 90 percent, and we expect we’ll have 95 percent by the time we’re done,” says Kittleman.

A quick comeback story, and one still in the making.

“That just tells you, the people in Ellicott City are different,” he says.

He also says most of the buildings in Ellicott City have been built stronger and even today, as there are still some construction still underway.

Members of the chamber say the rebuild has also brought in more than a dozen new businesses.

