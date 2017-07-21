Five Ravens Get Married, Engaged Over Off Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s looking like the summer of love for the Ravens.

Five Baltimore Ravens players have either gotten married or engaged over this off season.

Brandon Williams tied the knot with his longtime love, Alyssa.

Outside linebacker Brennen Beyer and inside linebacker Lamar Louis also walked down the aisle.

Safety Tony Jefferson and defensive end Chris Wormley both popped the question.

Jefferson got engaged in Hawaii a week before reporting to training camp.

I just did this in Hawaii 💍💍 💍#futureJefferson right there Fiancé ! A post shared by Tony Jefferson (@tonyjefferson1) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Congratulations from the Flock!