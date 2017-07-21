Ravens Donate $1.5 Million For Renaissance Academy Renovations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Ravens organization makes a significant donation to help keep a local high school from closing it’s doors.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was moved by the stories of the students at Renaissance Academy High School and the devotion they showed when school officials threatened to close it’s doors.

Earlier this year, Baltimore school officials announced an anonymous donor had paid $1 million for renovations. This week, the Ravens revealed they were the donors and pledged to give another $500,000 after getting a better idea of how much renovations would cost.

RELATED: Troubled Renaissance Academy School To Remain Open

The school was on the verge of closing last year at the recommendation of school system leaders. This after a student was stabbed by a classmate and later died back in November of 2015. Another student was killed two months later after being shot in a nearby apartment building.

Baltimore schools CEO tells The Sun that the renovations would bring aesthetic improvements and make it possible for the school to add more programs, including more technology based classes to better prepare students to enter the workforce.

Renovations are already underway.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook