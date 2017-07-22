WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For Parts Of Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Frederick And Washington Counties | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Investigating Murder Of 98-Year-Old Man

July 22, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 98-year-old man Friday evening.

Police were called at 6:50 p.m. about a suspicious death in the 1700 block of Darley Ave.

Family members told police they had found Waddell Tate unresponsive.

Responding officers found Tate’s body, along with “obvious signs of trauma” to his body. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found signs of forced entry into the home, but they are not sure if anything was taken.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

