Police Investigating Murder Of 98-Year-Old Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 98-year-old man Friday evening.

Police were called at 6:50 p.m. about a suspicious death in the 1700 block of Darley Ave.

Family members told police they had found Waddell Tate unresponsive.

Responding officers found Tate’s body, along with “obvious signs of trauma” to his body. Tate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found signs of forced entry into the home, but they are not sure if anything was taken.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook