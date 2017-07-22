WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Heat Advisory For Parts Of Md., Code Red Air Quality Alert Continues For Saturday | Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's CountiesCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Man Used Babies To Help Him Steal $1K In Sunglasses

July 22, 2017 2:50 PM

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies’ faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child’s back. He’s also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child’s car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

