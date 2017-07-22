Police Release Picture Of Person Of Interest In Fatal Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing Friday night.

Baltimore Police Department officers responded to the 4500 block of Edmondson Ave., just after 7:45 p.m., for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the person of interest is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook