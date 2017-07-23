Maryland House Minority Leader Injured In Pit Bull Attack

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — The minority leader of Maryland’s House of Delegates says he and his family’s dog were injured in an attack by a pit bull.

Del. Nic Kipke said on his personal Facebook page that his family was out for a walk on Friday when they were attacked by the unleashed pit bull. Kipke’s wife and 2 1/2 -year-old-son weren’t injured.

The Anne Arundel Republican said in an email Sunday that his arm looks like someone “took a chainsaw to it.” He said he also has bruising, scratch marks and puncture wounds on his legs, side and hand.

Kipke said his family’s poodle was also seriously wounded. He said both of them received many stitches.

Kipke said animal control took the pit bull and that he doesn’t know what happened to it.

