Police Seek Help Finding Missing Girls

July 23, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Missing
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two girls who are missing from the Woodlawn-area.

Khadeesha Assatta Davis, 13, and  Shinae Upetter Hamilton, 14, were last seen near St. Lukes Lane and Liberty Road at 5 p.m. Saturday.

They were reportedly headed to a nearby pool.

Davis was seen wearing a white tank top, grey shorts, pink New Balance tennis shoes, and silver hoop earrings. Hamilton was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on these missing girls is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

