Severe Weather, Storms Continue Into Weekend Across Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms will continue into the weekend, with pockets of heavy rain heading across the state and into southeastern Maryland.

“Our radar estimates four to five inches of rain for most of us across Maryland,” says Meg McNamara.

For Sunday, she says the severe weather threat continues, with a slight risk for severe and strong storms.

“Damaging winds are possible, and we could see large hail,” says Meg. These storms will be more on the isolated side, however.

The storms will quiet down in the early morning hours, but will ramp up later on in the day.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

Meg says temps have cooled down with help from storms.

