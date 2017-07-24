WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Bush’s Baked Beans Being Recalled Because Of Defective Cans

July 24, 2017 1:06 PM
Courtesy: Bush's Baked Beans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bush’s Baked Beans is recalling a number of their cans because of potentially defective side seams on the cans.

There will be a voluntary recall of certain 28 ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

Bush Brothers & Company reports there have been no reported illnesses because of this recall.

Click here to view the affected cans.

