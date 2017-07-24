Community Members Help Police Catch Teen Carjacking Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is crediting several community members with helping them catch two teens who they say had just carjacked a 64-year-old man.

The carjacking happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday, as the victim was in the 6200 block of Pearce Ave.

Police say the man was approached by two suspects – one was armed with a gun – and they demanded his car keys. They also took his money before leaving in his vehicle.

Several people nearby saw this happening, and followed the suspects. They later contacted police and gave them a detailed description of the suspects and the stolen vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later in the area of Patterson Ave. and Wabash Ave.

Police arrested the two suspects. One was identified as 16-year old Mikayal Hendris, who was charged as an adult. while the other suspect was a 15-year-old, whose name is not being released.

