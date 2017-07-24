Dead Shark Washes Up On Ocean City Beach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A surprise for some beach goers in Ocean City on Monday when a large shark washes up on the shore.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun obtained video showing lifeguards pulling the dead six-foot-long shark from the water near 120th street.

The Sun reports the shark was already dead when it wash up on the beach, according to town officials.

Ocean City lifeguards pulled the shark from the water in front of a crowd of vacationers.

It is not yet clear what kind of shark it is or how it died.

