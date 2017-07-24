WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Weather Alerts Affect Central Maryland Monday Evening  | EF-2 Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Dead Shark Washes Up On Ocean City Beach

July 24, 2017 11:12 PM
Filed Under: Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A surprise for some beach goers in Ocean City on Monday when a large shark washes up on the shore.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun obtained video showing lifeguards pulling the dead six-foot-long shark from the water near 120th street.

The Sun reports the shark was already dead when it wash up on the beach, according to town officials.

Ocean City lifeguards pulled the shark from the water in front of a crowd of vacationers.

It is not yet clear what kind of shark it is or how it died.

