Harford County Community Recovering From Heavy Rains & Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The same storm system that spawned a tornado caused major flash flooding in parts of Harford County. Kimberly Eiten has more with the impact there.

Well into Monday, neighbors say they were pushing water towards storm drains, trying to clean up after a wet Sunday.

A ring of rust from floods past.

“The water got about this high,” says one Havre de Grace resident Neil Goldman.

And a trail of water on the pavement from the latest storm. After two decades living in Havre de Grace

“I’ve seen the storms come and go,” says Neil Goldman.

He knows when the rains come down this alley, it becomes a river.

“It takes a pretty good rainstorm, but I think all the neighbors know we’re going to have a flood in my backyard.

Goldman spent Sunday watching his backyard boat nearly float away when storms hit.

“So you can see about how high it got,” he says.

Drizzle to downpour to flash flooding. He’s not the only property owner waiting for dry out.

Pools and puddles of water with nowhere to go leave backyards in Havre de Grace are a muddy mess. Neighbors say more rain could bring more problems. Sunday already flooded South Adams Street with knee-high water.

“You can look at the side of my fence and see where the water was up there. This whole yard was full,” says one resident.

For others, just another mess to push down the storm drain.

Neighbors say that area floods about once a year and it takes a heavy rain which of course we have gotten much of lately.

The water shut down a few roads in Havre de Grace. All are open again today.

