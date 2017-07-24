WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Weather Alerts Affect Central Maryland Monday Evening p.m. | EF-2 Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Harford County Community Recovering From Heavy Rains & Flooding

July 24, 2017 10:01 PM By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under: Harford County, Havre de Grace, havre de grace flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The same storm system that spawned a tornado caused major flash flooding in parts of Harford County. Kimberly Eiten has more with the impact there.

Well into Monday, neighbors say they were pushing water towards storm drains, trying to clean up after a wet Sunday.

A ring of rust from floods past.

“The water got about this high,” says one Havre de Grace resident Neil Goldman.

And a trail of water on the pavement from the latest storm. After two decades living in Havre de Grace

“I’ve seen the storms come and go,” says Neil Goldman.

He knows when the rains come down this alley, it becomes a river.

“It takes a pretty good rainstorm, but I think all the neighbors know we’re going to have a flood in my backyard.

Goldman spent Sunday watching his backyard boat nearly float away when storms hit.

“So you can see about how high it got,” he says.

Drizzle to downpour to flash flooding. He’s not the only property owner waiting for dry out.

Pools and puddles of water with nowhere to go leave backyards in Havre de Grace are a muddy mess. Neighbors say more rain could bring more problems. Sunday already flooded South Adams Street with knee-high water.

“You can look at the side of my fence and see where the water was up there. This whole yard was full,” says one resident.

For others, just another mess to push down the storm drain.

Neighbors say that area floods about once a year and it takes a heavy rain which of course we have gotten much of lately.

The water shut down a few roads in Havre de Grace. All are open again today.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Kimberly Eiten
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch