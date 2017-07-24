WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Man Dies In ‘Accidental’ Shooting Over The Weekend

July 24, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department is investigating an “accidental” shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

Police say Wyatt Haggerty was fatally shot Saturday while at a friend’s house in the 8900 block of Good Harvest Rd. in Jessup.

The investigation found that Haggerty, along with four friends, planned to go target shooting at a gun range.

As they were preparing to put the guns into their vehicle, one of the guns reportedly discharged as it was being put in its case.

Haggerty was taken to a hospital after being shot, where he later died.

No charges have been filed, as police say it appears the shooting was “unintended and accidental.”

