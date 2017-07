More storms in the region tonight, some produced heavy rains and gusty winds as well.

The area around Kent Island that had a strong EF 2 tornado touch down just yesterday, has reported more rains tonight and some gusty winds as well.

A cool front is crossing the region and will bring drier and more comfortable conditions for the next few days.

Cleanup after the tornado should not be hampered by weather until later Thursday when more showers may approach the region.

Bob Turk