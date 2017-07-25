16-Year-Old Charged With Murdering His Mother With A Hammer In Bel Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is charged as an adult in connection with the death of his mother last week in their Bel Air home.

Andrew Zaragoza, a student at C. Milton Wright High School, allegedly beat 56-year-old Donna Zaragoza to death with a hammer.

Police were called to the home on Jeanett Way around 6:30 a.m. July 20.

According to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun, public defender Tim Bahr told Judge David Carey that Andrew was a victim of mental, emotional and physical abuse throughout his life.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office did say last week that the house has a history of drug abuse, mental illness and domestic disturbance, and that there was an overdose death at the home in 2016.

Bahr also told the judge that Andrew’s father and and uncle both died of drug overdoses last year.

Andrew is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and use of dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bail.

