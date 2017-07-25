Man Named ‘Pope’ Among Suspects Arrested For Theft Of Baltimore Basilica Signs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with the last name Pope was one of two men arrested after police say they stole four Baltimore Basilica brass signs.

Anthony Pope and Sean Smith were arrested on charges of felony theft and destruction of property after police found them with the Basilica signs and a crowbar.

Police were called out to the intersection of N. Charles St. and Fayette St. at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A citywide camera operator told responding officers about a man who appeared to be loading paintings in the back of his car in the unit block of W. Mulberry St.

Camera operators also told police about another man who had been walking back and forth to that same vehicle on W. Mulberry St.

Officers found both men, and during a search of their vehicle, found four large brass signs that read, “The Baltimore Basilica -America’s First Cathedral,” along with a crowbar.

According to police, both suspects refused to answer any questions, but one of the suspects later blurted out, “I didn’t steal anything, I was only a lookout.”

The stolen signs were returned to the Basilica.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook