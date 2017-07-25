Chaos Erupts At City Hall Hearing For Proposed Gun Bill

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Chaos erupted Tuesday at a Baltimore City Hall hearing for a proposed mandatory one-year sentence for possession of an illegal handgun.

At least one person was injured as police pulled people from the room, and an ambulance was called to the scene. Before things escalated, there were lots of outbursts, and council members had issued several warnings before officers started removing people.

One man came to the center of the chamber and screamed at council members and officers alike.

Kimberly reports that people were injured as they got pushed or fell when officers were scuffling with the unruly people.

Public testimony has since resumed, and a woman who was treated by paramedics has since returned to the chamber to speak to the council.

Lawmakers had already watered down the bill from its original form, with the city council committee adopting an amendment that would exempt first-time offenders unless they are committing other crimes too.

Seven of the 15 council members have expressed support or are co-sponsoring the bill. Five have pledged to vote against it.

Community and labor groups, including Communities United, Jews United for Justice, The Sentencing Project and Baltimore BLOC, have urged Baltimore officials to oppose the bill.

Those groups say decades of research show that incarceration doesn’t make communities safer. They say neighborhoods most impacted by violence are already the most incarcerated in the state.

At a press conference before the hearing, one speaker who opposes the bill said, “In a city with a Democratic mayor and a city council that is a majority African-American elected officials, they are proposing legislation that has proven to target people of color instead of figuring out how to address systemic issues in our city.”

“We all know that mandatory minimums do not work,” she went on to say. “We are still feeling the effects from zero tolerance and the war on drugs in our communities. Sending more of our people to jail does not make us safer. Providing real health services, drug treatment, affordable housing, education resources, career ladders and investing in our communities is what makes us safer.”

