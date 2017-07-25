Baltimore Police Investigating Overnight Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a man overnight Monday.
Police say the fatal shooting happened in the 2900 block of Belmont Ave., which is where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at (410) 396-2100, or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video (443) 902-4824.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook