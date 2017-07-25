Deputy AG Rosenstein To Address NAACP Convention

July 25, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Rod Rosenstein

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will address the NAACP annual convention in Baltimore.

The Department of Justice says in a release that on Tuesday morning Rosenstein will talk about violent crime and efforts to reduce hate crimes.

The 108th convention of the NAACP began Saturday and runs through Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

