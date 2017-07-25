Penn-Mar Experiences Carry Over Outside Of Gardening For The Disabled

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– At Whispering Rise Farm in Freeland, Maryland, gardeners with intellectual and developmental disabilities, harvested what they planted in the spring.

Organized by Penn-Mar, which provides support and services for those with disabilities. Those “other things” are important.

“This is like peaceful and calming and other things,” said Penn-Mar participant Danielle Stultz.

“Not only are we learning about our relationships to food, but we’re learning about our relationships with each other. We all have to work together in the garden. It takes everyone to create that,” said community learning instructor Rosanna Disebastinani.

“Putting groups together like Penn-Mar groups really changes people’s lives,” Stultz said.

Getting into the garden is a step into the world of being and working with others.

The experience carries over outside the garden.

“For example, they volunteer with civics works and help other communities with their gardens,” said Penn-Mar development officer Kathy Rogers.

“I absolutely love it. I learn a lot. Such as gardening, learn how to weed, learn how to grow things and learn how to be healthy,” said participant Melanie Fisher.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook