WJZ BREAKING: Chaos erupts at Baltimore City Hall hearing for proposed mandatory sentencing for illegal handgun possession, 2 men arrested.

Police Search For A Missing 15-Year-Old Teen

July 25, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.

Officers say Aman Hickman was last seen in the 3200 block of Elmley Avenue.

Hickman is 5-foot-5, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue socks and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hickman is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch