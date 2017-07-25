Police Search For A Missing 15-Year-Old Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.
Officers say Aman Hickman was last seen in the 3200 block of Elmley Avenue.
Hickman is 5-foot-5, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue socks and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hickman is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
