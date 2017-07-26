Coca-Cola Is Discontinuing Coke Zero And Replacing It With This

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sorry Coke Zero fans, The Coca-Cola Company has other plans for the future of its diet soft drinks.

“Coke Zero has refreshed and delighted hundreds of millions of fans for over a decade with its real Coca-Cola taste without sugar or calories,” the company said in a press release.

“Now…Coke Zero is getting a new name, new look and even more delicious taste.”

The new product will be called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and it hits stores in August.

Meet Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the new and improved Coke Zero coming to the U.S. this August: https://t.co/rnMIDOS8Xj pic.twitter.com/U6s770uBna — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) July 26, 2017

