Coca-Cola Is Discontinuing Coke Zero And Replacing It With This

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sorry Coke Zero fans, The Coca-Cola Company has other plans for the future of its diet soft drinks.
“Coke Zero has refreshed and delighted hundreds of millions of fans for over a decade with its real Coca-Cola taste without sugar or calories,” the company said in a press release.
“Now…Coke Zero is getting a new name, new look and even more delicious taste.”
The new product will be called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and it hits stores in August.
