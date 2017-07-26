Surveillance Photos Released Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect

July 26, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Armed robbery
Courtesy: Anne Arundel Co. PD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station late Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the Citgo gas station located in the 7200 block of Ritchie Hwy. in Anne Arundel County.

The manager told the Anne Arundel County Police Department that a man went into the store, took out a knife, then demanded money.

The robber took the money from the cash register, before leaving.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find him.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch