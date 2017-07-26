Surveillance Photos Released Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station late Wednesday night.
The robbery happened at the Citgo gas station located in the 7200 block of Ritchie Hwy. in Anne Arundel County.
The manager told the Anne Arundel County Police Department that a man went into the store, took out a knife, then demanded money.
The robber took the money from the cash register, before leaving.
Police searched the area, but were unable to find him.
