Ravens Re-Sign Veteran RB Bobby Rainey

July 26, 2017 12:32 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are running thin in the tight end position, and now running backs are also an issue.

Dixon was suspended for four games at the start of 2017, but now, due to injury, he’ll be out for the 2017 season.

And so, the Ravens have decided to sign veteran Bobby Rainey, who started his career with the team. Rainey initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He was on injured reserve during the Ravens’ Super Bowl run.

Rainey played last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 15 games and carrying the ball 17 times for 63 yards. He’s also played with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

