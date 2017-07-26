Wildlife Officials Investigate Video Of Boat Dragging Shark

July 26, 2017 8:34 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email Tuesday that the agency had been alerted to the video by a web tip.

The email says investigators are trying to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place. He says it wasn’t immediately clear if any violations had taken place.

The video began getting attention Monday after Miami sport fisherman Mark Quartiano, also known as “Mark the Shark,” reposted the video on his Instagram page. His caption said, “FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA.”

