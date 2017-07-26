Trump Tweets: Transgender People Won’t Be Allowed To Serve In Military

July 26, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that, after consultation with generals and military experts, the U.S. government will not allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch