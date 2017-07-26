Trump Tweets: Transgender People Won’t Be Allowed To Serve In Military

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that, after consultation with generals and military experts, the U.S. government will not allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook