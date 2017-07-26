Wayback Wednesday: Former Baltimore Raven Bennie Thompson

July 26, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, bennie thompson, Wayback Wednesday

This week’s Wayback Wednesday guest, former Baltimore Raven Bennie Thompson, joined The Norris & Long Show to talk football and how life has been after his playing career.

Thompson played in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and switched to the NFL to play for teams like the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and of course, the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson went to the Pro Bowl after the 1991 and 1998 seasons as a special teams player.

Thompson talks about special teams, the ways the NFL has been “changing the game” and CTE among players.

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch