Wayback Wednesday: Former Baltimore Raven Bennie Thompson

This week’s Wayback Wednesday guest, former Baltimore Raven Bennie Thompson, joined The Norris & Long Show to talk football and how life has been after his playing career.

Thompson played in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and switched to the NFL to play for teams like the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and of course, the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson went to the Pro Bowl after the 1991 and 1998 seasons as a special teams player.

Thompson talks about special teams, the ways the NFL has been “changing the game” and CTE among players.