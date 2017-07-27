US Marshals: ‘Fugitive Of Week’ Found Tanning In Backyard

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. marshals say they found a New Hampshire “fugitive of the week” tanning in a family member’s backyard in Massachusetts and arrested her.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force featured 35-year-old Amy Beth Tremblay in local media in New Hampshire on July 12. An arrest warrant had been issued for her in March on bail violations following a drug conspiracy charge.

The task force said Wednesday that tipsters reported seeing Tremblay sunning herself in a yard in Haverhill, Massachusetts. They showed up and arrested her.

Tremblay was jailed in Boscawen, New Hampshire. She was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

