Ravens Open Camp Without Flacco, Who’s Out For ‘About A Week’ With Back Soreness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens started training camp Thursday without Joe Flacco, who’s battling back soreness, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

“I guess it’s been something that’s been bothering him for a week or two, he didn’t say anything about it, it wasn’t really that bad,” Harbaugh said at a post-camp press conference.

“It flared up a little bit and he went and saw the back specialist. So they’re recommending about a week of rest and they say that should take care of it.”

Initial reports indicated Flacco could be out for up to six weeks.

