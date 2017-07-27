FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Hundreds Help Marine Give Cancer-Stricken Service Dog Worthy Goodbye

July 27, 2017 4:33 PM

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to salute and say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

Cena the black lab received a hero’s farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

Cena was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until his retirement in 2014. He then became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, Cena’s first wartime partner.

Cena was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.

DeYoung organized the celebration for the dog. He says he wanted to take his dog on one last ride in a topless Jeep before Cena was put down. The Jeep was decorated and named “Cancer Response Team.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

