Police: Missing Md. Woman Sends Text Showing ‘Signs Of Possible Depression’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for a missing woman who is “exhibiting signs of possible depression.”

Detectives say Karin Ann Brunk was last seen by family members on July 11 near Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie.

Officers say on Monday, she sent a text message to a family member that “exhibited signs of possible depression.”

Brunk is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. She has “MTTWWW” tattooed on her right foot.

If you know of Brunk’s whereabouts you’re urged to call 911 or 410-222-8610.

Her home is located on Winston Road in Pasadena.

