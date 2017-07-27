WJZ BREAKING: Ravens QB Joe Flacco will be out for a week with back soreness, per coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Signing Kaepernick

July 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Balitmore Ravens, Colin Kaepernick, John Harbaugh
Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Kaepernick (Photo Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out signing Colin Kaepernick.

When asked about Kaepernick, Harbaugh said, “No, I wouldn’t rule it out at all. I mean, he’s a really good football player. I believe he’s a really good person.”

He also added, “It all depends on, a lot of things. It depends on Colin first of all. What he wants to do. What’s his passion? What’s his priority? What’s he want to do? What kind of shape is he in? And, if he’s ready to go, and then our needs. So we’ll just kinda see where it goes, but I don’t think that’s different for us than any other team. We’re definitely going to get another arm in here, but he’s not an arm, obviously. He’s an accomplished football player, and we always like having good football players.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch