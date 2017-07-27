Ravens Coach John Harbaugh ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Signing Kaepernick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out signing Colin Kaepernick.

When asked about Kaepernick, Harbaugh said, “No, I wouldn’t rule it out at all. I mean, he’s a really good football player. I believe he’s a really good person.”

He also added, “It all depends on, a lot of things. It depends on Colin first of all. What he wants to do. What’s his passion? What’s his priority? What’s he want to do? What kind of shape is he in? And, if he’s ready to go, and then our needs. So we’ll just kinda see where it goes, but I don’t think that’s different for us than any other team. We’re definitely going to get another arm in here, but he’s not an arm, obviously. He’s an accomplished football player, and we always like having good football players.”

