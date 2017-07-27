Remains Found In Shallow Grave Identified As Missing Man

July 27, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the remains found in a shallow grave in Frederick County as a missing Montgomery County man.

The remains have been identified as 37-year-old Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle. They were found in shallow grave in a wooded area off Gambrill Park Rd. on June 30.

Turcios-Valle had last been seen by family on April 2, and had been reported missing in Montgomery County.

The cause of death has still not been determined. No further details have been released at this time.

