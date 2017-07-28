Man On Baltimore Bench Shot In The Head By Suspect On Bike, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 35-year-old man was reportedly shot in the back of the head Thursday night after he was approached by a person on a bicycle, Baltimore Police are looking for a suspect.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of E. Fayette Street for reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers on the scene found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head. The victim was conscious and alert.

According to the victim, he was sitting on a bench when an unknown gunman approached him on a bicycle and without warning opened fire on the victim.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and haven’t been able to locate him.

There is no information on the victim’s condition.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story is being updated.

