Maryland Congressman John K. Delaney Announces Run For President

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Congressman John K. Delaney announced Friday that he is running for President of the United States.

Since 2013, Delaney has represented Maryland’s Sixth District in the House of Representatives.

“The current Administration is making us less prosperous and less secure, the healthcare debacle being the most recent example of their brand of destructive partisanship,” Delaney said in a press release.

“I’m running to bring a new approach to governing and economic policy that addresses our nation’s opportunities and challenges and builds a future where the middle class can grow and succeed. My candidacy is about putting our future first, which involves responding to the rapid changes occurring in the world, strengthening our economy, and building a new social contract that widens the doors of opportunity, makes people more secure, and ensures no one is left behind.”

Delaney will address his run for President Saturday in a Facebook Live broadcast in New Jersey, the place he grew up.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook