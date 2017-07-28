Maryland’s Highest Court Rules In Medical Marijuana Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that finalists to become licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state can defend their interests against a legal challenge over how those finalists were picked.

The Court of Appeals on Friday reversed a lower court ruling that barred the finalists from involvement in the case.

Alternative Medicine Maryland, an applicant not chosen, alleges in a lawsuit that the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission didn’t consider the racial diversity of the applicants for licenses as required.

Maryland law allows 15 medical marijuana growers. So far, the commission has only awarded one license.

Attorneys for the companies that asked the court to allow them to intervene in the lawsuit say they have invested tens of millions of dollars in their companies.

