Police: 60-Year-Old Woman Assaulted; Confronted Man For Sleeping In Front Of House

July 28, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, assault, Home, Police, Robbery, Sleeping

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 60-year-old woman after she confronted him about sleeping in front of her home for several nights, according to Anne Arundel County police.

At about 7:38 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Barbersville Road in Laurel where detectives learned after a confrontation stemming from him sleeping in front of the woman’s house, she was assaulted and robbed by the suspect, who was identified as Babatunde Oluwaseun Adeboyeku, 24.

Police say he fled in a green four-door Mazda.

Investigators located Adeboyeku near the Corridor Marketplace Shopping Center and arrested him.

He has been charged with theft, robbery and second-degree assault.

