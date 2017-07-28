Police: Security Guard Steals $100K From Armored Truck On 1st Day On Job

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An armored truck security guard in Philadelphia allegedly stole $100,000 in cash his first day on the job.

CBS Philly reports that police say Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on surveillance camera stealing cash from a GARDA truck Tuesday.

Officials say Brooks had only been employed for one day at the company.

Security officers were able to recover $85,900 from a parked vehicle prior to contacting police.

Brooks has been charged with second degree theft.

