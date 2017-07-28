FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Montgomery County Until 2:45 P.M., Flash Flood Watch For Most Of Maryland In Effect Until Saturday Afternoon | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Security Guard Steals $100K From Armored Truck On 1st Day On Job

July 28, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: 100k, first day, job, Philadelphia, Security guard, Steal, Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An armored truck security guard in Philadelphia allegedly stole $100,000 in cash his first day on the job.

CBS Philly reports that police say Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on surveillance camera stealing cash from a GARDA truck Tuesday.

Officials say Brooks had only been employed for one day at the company.

Security officers were able to recover $85,900 from a parked vehicle prior to contacting police.

Brooks has been charged with second degree theft.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch