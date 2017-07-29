Weather Blog: Flood Watch

Normal high & low: 87° & 67°

Flood & Flash Flood alerts have been changing through the day. Will likely be extended until rain clears the area (tonight): http://www.weather.gov/lwx/

Today

Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 76.

North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers before 8pm.

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62.

North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

———————————————————-

NWS forecast:

We are actively monitoring/issuing on streams/rivers that are in flood. There had been concern earlier about the possibility of another round of heavy rainfall as the upper level low crosses the area. Yes there will be potential for more rain but it does appear that it will be heavy enough/long enough to cause significant rises. However flash flood watch will stay up until either the expiration time or the precipitation threat ends.

Cool for late July today/tonight with highs in the low/mid 70s and lows in the 50s to low 60s. Dewpoints also drop into the 50s overnight making for a rather pleasant overnight. Winds will also be gusty during the day with northerly gusts up to 25 mph.

