1 Of 2 Construction Workers Hit By Vehicle Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A construction worker has died after being struck by a vehicle while putting cones down for a lane closure last week.

56-year-old Walter I. Gonzalez-Lopez was one of two construction workers hit while coning off the right lane of northbound Annapolis Rd. at Walker Drive in Severn on Wednesday.

Authorities say a GMC entered the closed lane and struck the two workers, who were taken to Shock Trauma.

Gonzalez-Lopez died from his injuries on Sunday. The other worker, a 19-year-old, is in serious condition.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the driver involved is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

There have been no charges filed at this time.

